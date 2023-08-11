Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of Avantax in a research note on Thursday.

Avantax Price Performance

AVTA stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avantax will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

