Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Trading Down 4.4%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $22.90. 34,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 473,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of Avantax in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $825.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

