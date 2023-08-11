Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,654. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $347.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

Read Our Latest Report on AVAH

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.