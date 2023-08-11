Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.41.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.82 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $343.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

