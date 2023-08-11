Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.81.
Avid Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avid Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 690,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 118,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Avid Technology Company Profile
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
