Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.81.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. 6,230,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after purchasing an additional 710,031 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

