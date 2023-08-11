Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.49. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 183,054 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,974.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.