Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 95.34%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

