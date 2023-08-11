Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 470 by Analysts at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 545 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 475 ($6.07) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.80) to GBX 481 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
