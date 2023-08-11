Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.14.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,426,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $378,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,008 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $174.08 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

