AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.57. 52,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 15,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.