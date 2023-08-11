Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,732,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

