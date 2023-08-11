Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Azbil (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Azbil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Azbil has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Get Azbil alerts:

About Azbil

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.