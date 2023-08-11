B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

IHRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,445. The stock has a market cap of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.83. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

