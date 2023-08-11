B. Riley Increases Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $41.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $924.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.18. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,359.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

