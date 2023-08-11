B. Riley Trims AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Target Price to $8.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $5.12. 41,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,246. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

