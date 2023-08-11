B. Riley Weighs in on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.60) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

MRTX opened at $39.20 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.18) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 167,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 72,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.