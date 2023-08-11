B. Riley Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

SEAS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,600. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after acquiring an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 441,000 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

