Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.