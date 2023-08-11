Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) PT Lowered to $35.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

CIB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 84,456 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after acquiring an additional 271,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,202,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

