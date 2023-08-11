Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 611.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 35,709,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,990,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

