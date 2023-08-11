Bank of America Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.68.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,893. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

