Bank of America Trims GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price to $70.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 816,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

