Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 682,052 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $753,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.26. 599,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

