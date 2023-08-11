Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $809,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.6 %

ITW stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.91. 925,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,675. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

