Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $629.42 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490,858 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,057,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of EOG Resources worth $629,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

