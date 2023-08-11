Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Starbucks worth $1,005,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

SBUX traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,680. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

