Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,565 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,776,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of S&P Global worth $957,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.13 and a 200-day moving average of $368.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

