Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 265,697 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,748,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $608,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,064. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,761 shares of company stock worth $9,804,044 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

