Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,191,966 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,002,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,047,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 2,051,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

