Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 530,708 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Charles Schwab worth $681,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after acquiring an additional 545,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 4,766,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,979,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

