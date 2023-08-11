Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Northrop Grumman worth $567,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.42 and a 200 day moving average of $454.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.