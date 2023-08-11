Barclays Cuts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $69.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on K. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

NYSE K opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

