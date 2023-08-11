Barclays Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,769,000 after buying an additional 788,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.