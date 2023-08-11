Barclays Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $45.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut BCE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after acquiring an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

