Barclays Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $155.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

NYSE CE opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

