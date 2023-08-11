Barclays Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $26.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

PWSC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 529,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.93. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.