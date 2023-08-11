Barclays Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $45.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $54.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $2,829,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

