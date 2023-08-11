Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

