Barden Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

CNC stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.