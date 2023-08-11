Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Natixis increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

