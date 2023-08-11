Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.