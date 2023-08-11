Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $515.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

