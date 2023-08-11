Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

