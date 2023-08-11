Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on September 13th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Barings BDC Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $966.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

