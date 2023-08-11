Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on September 13th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Barings BDC Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $966.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

