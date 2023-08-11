Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR)

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s current price.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 366,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. OPENLANE has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.