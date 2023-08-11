Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

