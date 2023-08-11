BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in July

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.
