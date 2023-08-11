BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in July

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.