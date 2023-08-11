Beam Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.45). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

