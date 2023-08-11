Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BCEKF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

